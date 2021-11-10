AMCHAM Thailand Announces Winners for CSR Excellence Awards

November 10 – The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) recognized 87 companies at the 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards to honor the CSR efforts of AMCHAM members in the Kingdom. Chargé d’Affaires Michael Heath, US Embassy, and AMCHAM President Greg Wong presided over the virtual awards ceremony and recognized companies that demonstrate commitment to conducting business responsibly and giving back to local communities.







Chargé d’Affaires Michael Heath applauded the U.S. private sector for its role in fostering U.S.-Thai relationships through CSR efforts. He stressed that “American businesses continue to engage in sustainable business practices and work with local communities, wherever they operate. They stand side-by-side with Thailand to fight Covid-19 and begin the process of economic recovery through ongoing investment in people, education, technology, and healthcare making a sustainable and positive impact in the Kingdom.”



AMCHAM CSR Excellence Recognition is awarded to AMCHAM member companies for their long-term efforts to support Thailand’s sustainable development. Qualifying companies have CSR programs with measurable results that create both economic and social gains for a year or more, high levels of employee involvement, and strong strategic partnerships with Thai organizations. The company mission must also align closely with the goals of their CSR activities. Member companies are recognized with different tiers for consecutive years of achievement. Silver level: 3 consecutive years, Gold level: 5 consecutive years, and Platinum level: 10 consecutive years. In addition, some member companies received special awards for individual CSR projects:







* Dow Chemical Thailand Ltd. won The Ambassador’s Award for Excellence in Thai-U.S. Partnership for their project, Low Carbon Technology to Protect the Climate, for driving low-carbon technology from the U.S. to Thailand by introducing sustainable innovations through their materials science expertise and collaboration with partners. Presented by Chargé d’Affaires Michael Heath, this award recognizes a CSR project that promotes Thai-U.S. partnerships that bring U.S. knowledge, expertise, or best practices to Thailand.

* The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limite

d won the Thai Development Award for their project Digital Tech Capability Building for Vulnerable Youths, for providing rigorous and effective digital capability training to students and teachers in the Border Patrol Police Schools and to children and youth in Juvenile Observation and Protection Centers under the Ministry of Justice. Presented by AMCHAM Government Affairs Director, Theeta Hotrakitya, this award recognizes demonstration of Covid-19 Socio-Economic Resilience.

AMCHAM President Greg Wong, Managing Director Agoda, highlighted the role of AMCHAM member companies in demonstrating Covid-19 socio-economic resilience. “Covid-19 revealed the fragility of our communities – and the power of giving. Today, we celebrate and thank the thousands of Thai and international volunteers from our membership who dedicated themselves to CSR projects across the Kingdom. Through volunteerism we express our love for Thailand and endeavor to become part of Thailand’s recovery and brilliant future.”







In 2021, in addition to their regular CSR efforts, AMCHAM member companies have donated over 200 million baht in cash and product donations in response to Covid-19. He congratulated member companies for continuously responding to the urgent social, economic, and healthcare needs in the Kingdom and for supporting the Royal Thai Government throughout the pandemic.





The AMCHAM CSR Excellence awards take place in autumn each year. AMCHAM is proud of what member companies do to give back to the Kingdom and Thai society, making the business and social environment better for all. Throughout the year, the CSR Committee shares these best practices with the membership, providing support and resources for member companies who are developing or improving their CSR strategies. Through the AMCHAM CSR Excellence Awards, these companies are awarded for their long-term efforts to support Thailand’s sustainable development. Applications for next year’s CSR awards will open in July 2022.

About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization. With over 2,600 members representing over 600 American, Thai, and other international companies, AMCHAM is the leading international business association in Thailand. Member companies have cumulatively invested over U.S. $50 billion in Thailand and provided more than 200,000 local jobs.

If you would like to learn more about AMCHAM, please contact Varsha Wadhwani, Communications Officer at AMCHAM, [email protected]

































