Cyclone Amphan boosts water levels in east Thailand reservoirs

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged the report of Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) about the influence of Cyclone Amphan over Thailand during May 18-22 which has resulted in the increase of water level at the reservoirs in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area: in Chonburi province, 1.72 million cubic meters, and Rayong province, 6.28 million cubic meters. However, water volume in most major rivers remains at the critical level.







The Prime Minister has made an order for concerned public agencies to work together with the private sectors in acquiring new and additional water sources that match the need for farming and consumption, i.e., use of private lands to contain water. Department of Groundwater Resources is also enjoined to expedite implementation of projects to tackle water shortage, such as aquifer recharge system in 500 spots to recharge shallow groundwater through shallow wells in the Upper Chao Phraya River Basin, and construction of 30 rooftop catchments in Rayong and Chanthaburi provinces. (Thaigov.go.th)











