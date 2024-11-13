High PM2.5 levels in Bangkok and surrounding areas; should limit outdoor activities, use protective equipment

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has reported that PM2.5 levels exceed the standard in 12 provinces, with the majority of areas in Bangkok also above safe thresholds. The public is advised to take precautions as pollution levels are expected to rise in Bangkok and surrounding areas from November 17-19.

As of November 13 at 7:00 a.m., the Air Pollution Resolution Communication Center noted that PM2.5 levels in 12 provinces, including Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Nan, Sing Buri, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Kanchanaburi, and Chachoengsao, surpassed the acceptable limit.



Regional PM2.5 Data:

– Northern Region: Exceeds the standard in one area, with levels between 11.1 – 40.3 µg/m³.

– Northeastern Region: Generally moderate levels, ranging from 15.2 – 34.9 µg/m³.

– Central and Western Regions: Exceeds standards in four areas, with levels between 19.9 – 58.5 µg/m³.

– Eastern Region: Exceeds standard in one area, levels range from 10.3 – 39.5 µg/m³.

– Southern Region: Air quality remains very good, with levels between 4.9 – 22.8 µg/m³.

– Bangkok and Vicinity: Most areas exceed standards, with readings between 31.0 – 65.1 µg/m³.







Health Recommendations: The general public should monitor their health, limit outdoor activities, or use protective equipment. Vulnerable groups are advised to reduce outdoor exposure and use protective equipment. Anyone experiencing health symptoms should consult a doctor.

PM2.5 Forecast: PM2.5 levels in Bangkok and surrounding areas are expected to rise from November 17-19, with monitoring advised for specific areas. The northern region’s air quality remains generally good, but some areas require monitoring. PM2.5 in the northeastern region may increase from November 14-20, while the eastern region is expected to see decreasing pollution during this period. The southern region continues to have very good air quality. (TNA)





































