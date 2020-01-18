High airborne dust concentration in Bangkok

BANGKOK (NNT) – A concerning air pollution level is expected in Bangkok and neighboring provinces this evening due to the lack of winds. Measurements from this morning by the Pollution Control Department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration show an increasing trend of airborne dust in all areas compared to yesterday.

This is the skyline of Bangkok from in front of NBT headquarters on Vibhavadi Rangsit road, Din Daeng district, Bangkok from 10 a.m. You can see the buildings are hidden by a thick haze.



Loading…



On the Air4Thai website run by the Pollution Control Department which displays air quality readings from 47 stations, the amount of PM 2.5 airborne particulate matter this morning was measured between 26 and 57 micrograms per cubic meter, which is higher in almost all locations compared to yesterday. The air quality in seven areas is posing health concerns in Bang Khen district, Wang Thong Lang district, Din Daeng district, Khlong Toei district, Lak Si district, Phra Nakhon district, and Bang Kho Laem district. Residents of these areas should refrain from engaging in outdoor activities and closely monitor the situation.

In the northern region, the air quality today was rated from very good to unhealthy for sensitive groups, with the quantity of PM 2.5 measured at between 18 to 77 micrograms per cubic meter. The PM 2.5 level was recorded at higher than the standard level in Mae Pa subdistrict in Tak, Nai Wiang subdistrict in Nan, Phrabat subdistrict in Lampang, Sop Pat subdistrict in Lampang, Ban Dong subdistrict in Lampang, Mae Mo subdistrict in Lampang, and Na Chak subdistrict in Phrae.

The Meteorological Department has reported that airborne dust concentrations in the central region including Bangkok and neighboring provinces will continue to increase, however the air quality will improve after 17th January as a new high-pressure system is expected over the northeastern region.