Prime Minister presides over commemoration of Teachers’ Day 2020

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Education in cooperation with the Teachers’ Council of Thailand and educational government agencies have held a Teachers’ Day 2020 event to award outstanding teachers, and exhibit educational research and teaching methods.



Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the ceremony at the Teachers’ Council auditorium and paid his respects to teacher Weera Dechpan who taught the PM when he was a child in middle school. He also gave plaques to eight outstanding personnel who had created valuable works to advance national education in 2020, and nine awards recognizing excellent teachers of the past year

He said creating and developing young persons for the good of the country is an important role that will help drive Thailand in ensuring stability, wealth, and sustainability. Education is therefore at the heart of the nation, and means national development will gain more vigor. He also talked about the importance of the teachers who are valued personnel of the kingdom, helping education to establish reforms in terms of knowledge, guidance and technology.

Technology has enabled the development of appropriate tools that help teachers in their work or are used in self-learning, such as in distance learning. It is also about investment in the education industry so that we can draw more talented people who want to become teachers.

In addition, there is also a Teachers’ Day exhibition on the theme “The world goes forward, Progressive Thai teachers, Creating quality Thai children” in collaboration with schools, and awarding outstanding teachers.

The Teacher’s Day exhibition is being held at the Teacher’s Council of Thailand, Nakorn Ratchasima Rd. and will continue until 17th of this month.