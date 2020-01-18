Customs to improve tourists VAT refund procedures

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Customs Department has joined hands with the Immigration Bureau to electronically link the entry and exit data of foreigners with the tourists VAT refund scheme to improve services.



The Customs Department’s Director General Ekniti Nitithanprapas, together with the Chief of the Immigration Bureau Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, have signed an agreement on the immigration data link to improve the speed and accuracy of tourists VAT refund approval procedures. This electronic data exchange uses blockchain technology to provide secure connections and access from participating stores, making it even more convenient for tourists to file for VAT refunds.

Over the past year, there were 2.6 million tourists who filed for VAT refunds on their purchases worth 46.654 billion baht in total. The improved VAT refund process will help boost tourists spending, with maximum security protection implemented to protect their data.