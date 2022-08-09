Thailand’s DMS looks for volunteers aged 40-60 to test immunity on monkeypox

The Department of Medical Science is looking for volunteers who received the smallpox vaccine prior to 1980 to examine if they have any residual immunity to monkeypox after successfully cultivating test strains of the new virus in their laboratories.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, chief of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the agency has grown enough monkeypox virus cells to commence clinical trials on three groups of ten people aged 40, 50 and 60 years.







According to the Ministry of Public Health, four cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Thailand, with none experiencing severe symptoms, compared to 30,000 verified worldwide infections and five fatalities. Since then, the agency has recommended that the public avoid having sexual contact with multiple partners, as the disease is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.



The Khmer Times stated that a Nigerian man who fled from Phuket province to Phnom Penh after contracting monkeypox will be prosecuted for immigration violations and deported from Cambodia.

According to Keo Vannthan, a spokesperson for Cambodia’s Immigration Department, the 27-year-old would likely serve a sentence before being removed from the country. He added that the man was declared fully recovered from the disease on Saturday (6 Aug). (NNT)

























