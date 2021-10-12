Heavy downpours forecast for Pattaya and Bangkok Oct 14

Tropical Storm Kompasu will arrive in Thailand on Oct 14 and will bring more rains than Storm Lionrock did, said Nattapon Nattasomboon, director-general of the Meteorological Department.

He said that after passing the Philippines, Tropical Storm Kompasu would reach Hainan Island of China on Oct 13, move to Vietnam and head towards Thailand.







It will weaken and become a depression when it arrives in the Northeast in the evening of Oct 14. Then it will cause more rains from the morning of that day, he said.

Storm Kompasu would bring about rains from Oct 14 to 16. At the same time, a monsoon trough over Thailand would increase rains and heavy downpours in some parts of the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains including greater Bangkok, the East and the South, Mr. Nattapon said. (TNA)





























