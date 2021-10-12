COVID-19 patients complain of non-payment by insurance companies

The Office of Insurance Commission received complaints from many people who have not received COVID-19 infection compensation from their insurance company.

Lawyer Ratchapol Sirisakhon brought the people to the OIC as an insurance company failed to pay compensation for their COVID-19 infections.







Chaiyuth Mangsri, OIC’s assistant secretary-general overseeing benefit protection, received the complaints and discussed the issue with affected people, the lawyer and representatives of the concerned insurance firm. The representatives of the company informed affected clients of reasons for the payment default.

Mr. Chaiyuth confirmed that he would follow up the issue and he already instructed the company to settle it quickly. The OIC was ready to receive more complaints from affected insurance clients, he said. (TNA)































