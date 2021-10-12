Amorntep instrumental in Nakhon Ratchasima’s 3-0 win against CEB Sports Club to secure semifinal spot

Nakhon Ratchasima, October 12, 2021 – Powerful left-hander Amorntep Konhan methodically tore the Sri Lankan defence to shreds with his exceptional attacks as Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC swept CEB Sports Club in comfortable straight sets 25-21, 25-20, 25-13 to reach the semifinals in the 2021 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship at Terminal 21 Hall on Tuesday.







Against CEB Sports Club, Nakhon Ratchasima excelled in defence and had good teamwork, with their spectacular attacks overcoming the tough rivals’ solid blocks. Struggling to win the first two sets 25-21, 25-20, Nakhon Ratchasima showed fine form to win the third set comfortably, 25-13.

During the match, Nakhon Ratchasima showed tremendous courage and defensive resilience, proving their superiority over the opponents by grabbing 42 attack hits against CEB SC’s 39, and claiming five block points against the rivals’ four.

Amorntep Konhan was the driving force for Nakhon Ratchasima, scoring fantastic 22 points, including 16 attacks to complement setter Saranchit Charoensuk’s output, while Hirushan led CEB Sports Club with 16 points.





“We made it to the semifinals for the first time in history, but what we have to target in this championship now is to get a medal,” Amorntep said after the match.

With 8 points from their 3-1 record, Nakhon Ratchasima are in second place in Pool A and will next battle it out with Pool B winners in the semi-final match on Thursday. Winless CEB Sports Club will challenge Rebisco Philippines in the playoff match for 9th & 10th places.





























