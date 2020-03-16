Haze hits Thailand’s Northern provinces – Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai highest level

CHIANG MAI, March 16 (TNA) – Haze hits the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai where the levels of particulate matteres remain high for several days.







Smog from forest fires has shrouded skies in Chiang Mai’s provincial seat with low visibility. Despite rain in several areas last night, the PM2.5 readings on Monday morning dropped but still surpassed the safety standard. In Chang Puak district, the PM2.5 level was measured at 108 microgrammes per cubic metre.

The worst air quality reading reached 304 mcg in the border district of Mae Ai.

As of noon today, Chiang Mai topped the rankings at 109 mcg. in the list of most polluted capital cities in the world on the airvisual.com website.

In Chiang Rai, PM2.5 and PM10 readings showed the critical level of air pollutants particularly in Mae Sai, Chiang Saen, Chiang Khong, Mae Fah Luang and Mae Chan districts, caused by vehicle emissions, outdoor burning and transboundary haze. Low visibility has forced motorists to turn on headlights.

In front of the Public Health Office in Mae Sai district, PM2.5 and PM 10 levels reached 354 mcg. and 401 mcg. respectively for the fifth consecutive day. The elderly and patients with respiratory diseases, children are warned to refrain from outdoor activities and wear masks when going outside. (TNA)











