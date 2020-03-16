Thai Government ready for massive Covid-19 Epidemic

BANGKOK, March 16 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday asked the public not to panic or stockpile foods because his government has its measures to cope with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) when its epidemic reaches the third stage.





The prime minister said at Government House that he ordered the Commerce Ministry to check if there were enough surgical masks and to have factories increase their mask production. Besides, the government was sourcing raw materials from China for mask production and was producing alternative masks, he said.

Masks must go to personnel working with risks first, the prime minister said.

Regarding the possibility of the third stage of Covid-19 spreading, Gen Prayut said security authorities would impose some laws, the Foreign Ministry would bring Thai people back from abroad, and he would brainstorm ideas with experienced doctors.

The government would carefully consider all impacts of possible measures, he said.

A newly built hospital that had not been opened could be used to treat Covid-19 patients in particular, Gen Prayut said.

The prime minister said that regarding the preparation of relevant measures, people should not panic and stockpile foods.

He did not rule out the possibility to close all entertainment places, boxing stadiums and sports stadiums to control the disease. (TNA)












