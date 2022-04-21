15th alleged sexual harassment victim files complaint against Thai politician

The 15th victim in the sexual harassment cases concerning a former deputy leader of a political party already filed her complaint with police, according to lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd.

The lawyer said that the 15th victim was a well-known high society person who had been sexually harassed and kissed in a condominium in 2008, four months after getting to know the suspect.



She and her friend who was a witness already met interrogators at the Lumpini police station, the lawyer said. He said he had to conceal their names because their families were well-known.

Prinn Panitchpakdi, former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, was facing sexual harassment and rape allegations. Pol Maj Gen Trairong Phiewphan, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said police would decide if Mr Prinn would face more charges because more people were filing complaints against him.







Police would look into the details of the complaints including the times of alleged offences because a law was amended in 2019 to prohibit the settlement of rape cases.

The deputy commissioner also said that police’s inspection of a luxury condominium in Sukhumvit area was useful to their investigation into the cases. (TNA)































