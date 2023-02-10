Thailand, Malaysia to boost cooperation in border area development

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday delivered a joint press statement together with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on occasion of the latter’s official visit to Thailand as guest of the Thai Government.

The Prime Minister welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister on his introductory visit to Thailand upon assumption of duty in November 2022.







Acting government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the bilateral cooperation and collaboration at all levels, and to seek new cooperation for Thailand-Malaysia border area to become peaceful and prosperous “Golden Land”.

The two leaders underscored the importance of seamless and comprehensive connectivity on cross-border socio-economic activities between Thailand and Malaysia.









They also expressed willingness to accelerate the progress of pending border connectivity projects, especially the construction of the Road Alignment Linking CIQ Sadao – ICQS Bukit Kayu Hitam and the new bridges across Golok River. Both Thailand and Malaysia reaffirmed commitment to enhance cooperation in IMT-GT.

The two leaders agreed to continue working closely in promoting an increase in trade and investment. This is to achieve the bilateral trade target of USD 30 billion by 2025.

They exchanged views to intensify efforts in establishing linkages between the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Thailand’s southern border provinces and the northern states of Malaysia to further promote long-term investment, economic and social development for the people in the border areas, so as to uplift their livelihoods and well-being.









They underlined the importance of strengthening supply chains to further promote the rubber industry, SMEs and industrial development, as well as human capacity building, in the border areas of the two countries.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister led Malaysian Prime Minister to the handicraft exhibition at Santi Maitri Building, Government House before hosting dinner in honor of the Malaysian Prime Minister and spouse. (TNA)















































