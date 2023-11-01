Guilin – A city with more than just scenic beauty, ranking high globally

Guilin is not only renowned for its breathtaking tourist attractions but also stands as one of China’s top hubs for high-tech innovation and product manufacturing.

Located in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guilin has elevated its economic prosperity without solely relying on the income generated from the tourism industry. Instead, it focuses on economic development through high-tech innovation and advanced manufacturing industries.







To support entrepreneurs, the local government has established the “Guilin Hi-Tech Zone Incubator,” providing both policy support and financial assistance. High-tech products manufactured in Guilin are recognized and exported to many countries worldwide, including Thailand.

Among the key product categories produced by Zhishen Information Technology, a prominent company in Guilin, are stabilizer products (gimbals) used with smartphones to prevent shaking during photography and video recording, AI devices, high-quality LED lights for broadcasting rooms, and broadcasting events.







The company’s research and development center has pioneered new technology, resulting in LED lights that are not only smaller in size compared to previous models and other brands but also provide significantly brighter lighting while reducing heat generation by up to 30%. The company also produces various daily life appliances. (TNA)





































