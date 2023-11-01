Celebrants dress up as spooky ghosts on Khao San Halloween

Celebrants in spooky attire joined the fun Halloween night and the Halloween Costume Contest on Khao San Road, the backpacker haven in Bangkok’s historic area.

The atmosphere on Khao San Road was brimming with excitement as both Thai and foreign tourists were converging for a Halloween celebration, creating a lively and bustling atmosphere.







The street came to life in the evening as the Halloween festival kicked off with a procession featuring over 50 participants, including Thai-style and foreign ghosts and spooky figures. The event also featured performances by nearly a hundred singers and artists on stage.

As for the entertainment venues and restaurants, they were transformed to embrace the Halloween spirit, with added lighting and decorations that evoke a sense of spookiness.

Mr. Sa-nga Ruangwattanakul, the president of the Khao San Road Business Association, revealed that this year, it is expected that around 10,000 tourists will join the festivities, generating approximately 10 million baht in circulation.







In terms of security measures, police officers and municipal officials are overseeing the crowd to ensure public safety. There are weapon scans at entry and exit points of Khao San Road to prevent bringing any dangerous items into the area. Steel barricades and closed-circuit cameras are in place. There are five emergency exit routes marked with exit signs. Emergency response teams, medical teams, and firefighting teams are available to provide assistance.







If the area becomes overcrowded, visitors will be restricted from entering the street, and announcements will be made via loudspeakers to notify everyone in case of emergency.

The authorities have implemented measures to ensure safety by limiting the number of tourists to not exceed 20,000 people and restricting the walking area to 5,000 people to reduce congestion. (TNA)



























