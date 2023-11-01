Siriraj Hospital performs knee replacement surgeries for needy people in Nepal

Siriraj Hospital has launched the initiative, aiming to provide knee replacement surgeries to underprivileged residents of Nepal. The project, called the “Buddha’s First Step” also includes the transfer of medical knowledge and technology to ensure sustainable healthcare.

The Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Physical Rehabilitation at Siriraj Faculty of Medicine initiated the program, which is part of the Love for Humanity” campaign in collaboration with revered spiritual leaders, including the abbots of Wat Pa Nakhamnoi and Wat Pa Bantat and assistant abbot of Wat Bovornives Vihara.







A team of over 30 medical professionals from Siriraj Hospital, led by Prof Keerati Charoencholvanich, head of the Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Programme of the Faculty of Medicine traveled to Lumini, Nepal from October 1 to 6. They provided surgical assistance to 35 underprivileged patients at Siddhartha Hospital, offering them state-of-the-art knee replacements.

This innovative procedure allows patients to walk from the first day after surgery, thanks to minimal incisions and reduced inflammation compared to traditional methods. The initiative includes post-operative care plans to ensure the quality of life for the patients after surgery.







Furthermore, the medical experts also shared their knowledge with orthopedic physicians at Siddhartha Hospital, focusing on advancements in bone trauma care, hip replacement surgery, cancerous bone tumor management and pediatric bone deformities through online and on-site methods. (TNA)

































