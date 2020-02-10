Ground worker killed while towing airplane at Don Mueang Airport

BANGKOK – A fact-finding committee will be set up to determine the cause of the accident, in which a Nok Air plane collided with an aircraft tug, killing the tug driver.







Flying Officer Sumpun Kutranon, General Manager of Don Mueang International Airport said the Nok Air plane ran into a tow tractor while it was pulling the airplane to the parking bay to pick up passengers for the Don Mueang- Nakhon Si Thammarat flight.

He said the tractor’s tow bar broke loose, so the driver of the aircraft tug stopped the vehicle. The plane being pulled was still moving forward and hit the tug, killing the tug driver and injured the other ground staff. The driver was pronoucned dead at hospital.

Nok Air will set up a committee to probe over the incident and determine the cause to prevent recurrence of similar accidents in the future.

After the accident, the DD 6458 flight was delayed for one hour from 8.40 am. to 9.50 am.

The airplane was suspended from service and replaced by another plane.

