Thai team wins championship in Japan’s ice sculpture contest

BANGKOK – Thailand’s team won the championship title in the 47th International Snow Sculpture, held during the Sapporo Snow Festival.





The team of three sculptors created the work, called “Future in Our Hands”, featuring two sea turtles – a mother and a baby in a human hand to promote ecotourism and to reflect that everyone should take responsibility for the future of sea animals.

Members of the winning team are Kusol Bunkobsongserm from Shangri-La Hotel, Amnuaysak Srisuk from Grand Hyatt Erawan and independent sculptor, KritsanaWongtade.

It is the ninth winning for Thailand for this event. The sculpture is being displayed at Odori Park.

