‘Green Bangkok 2030’ project develops empty areas for public park

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is implementing its Green Bangkok 2030 project to increase green areas to the ratio of 10 square meters per person within 2030.







BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon said the public-private project had started earlier and last year three public parks were completed, namely Piyaphirom Park in Bang Kapi district, Santiporn Park in Phra Nakhon district and Nawanaphirom Romklao Park in Lat Krabang district.







Nine more parks were set for completion within two years.

The BMA together with relevant organizations including the Treasury Department, the Land Department, the Expressway Authority of Thailand and the State Railway of Thailand have looked for empty areas for public park development under the project.







The organizations and their partners have campaigned for public and private organizations as well as general people to donate empty land plots to the Green Bangkok 2030 project.







They have also organized public hearings and park design contests to encourage public participation and promote public awareness on the importance of urban green areas. (TNA)











