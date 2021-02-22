59 European tourists arrive for ‘Villa Quarantine’ at Sri Panwa Hotel in Phuket

Fifty-nine tourists from European countries arrived from Indonesia as the first group of visitors undergoing 14-day “villa quarantine” at Sri Panwa Hotel.

The group of high-end tourists landed at Phuket airport last night (Feb 21) and was brought to the hotel that the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration approved to function as a “villa quarantine” facility that meets disease control measures imposed by the Public Health Ministry.







After passing body temperature measurement, showing health certificates and undergoing immigration procedures, the visitors boarded the vans that the hotel deployed to X Terminal where samples including swabs were collected from them for COVID-19 tests. Then they checked in at the hotel.







Phuket deputy governor Pichet Panapong said the tourists formed the first group of visitors who stayed at a “villa quarantine” facility. If the new quarantine process is successful, it will be a model for efforts to revive tourism at a certain extent, he said. (TNA)











