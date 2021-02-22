Thailand logs 89 new Coronavirus cases on Feb 22 while 1,060 being treated in hospitals

Home COVID-19 Update Thailand logs 89 new Coronavirus cases on Feb 22 while 1,060 being...
Sophon Cable TV Guide 22-28 February 2021
UK pound is now a vaccine currency and surges against the baht
The British pound has surged past the 42 baht level in interbank rates in a surprising turnaround which has surprised most expats and local...
Canadian expat can’t get back to Thailand
Dear Mailbag, The forthcoming I believe is worthy of publication and perhaps to give an opportunity for other tourists with legate complaints to record their...
Their Majesties The King and Queen anoint Buddhist Lent candles for Magha Puja Day...
BANGKOK - His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have anointed Buddhist Lent candles, to be used in...