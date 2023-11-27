Grand Loy Krathong Festival held across the country

Tak province hosted a spectacular Loy Krathong festival last night, featuring a competition for the unique custom of threading coconut shell Krathongs together and floating them in a candlelit chain, called Krathong Sai.

The traditional Loy Krathong procession featured 1,000 beautifully coconut shell krathongs, vying for the royal trophy. Crowds gathered to witness the procession of a thousand illuminated krathongs.







Tourists were captivated by the sight of a thousand floating krathongs drifting along the Ping River.

In Chiang Mai, at the Tha Phae Gate, the Loy Krathong festival for this year included a traditional beauty pageant, with over 30 participants wearing creative traditional costumes and a competition for Yi Peng lantern decorations. Five giant winning lanterns captured the attention of tourists, causing heavy traffic congestion along Tha Phae Road.









On the riverbank near the Nawarat Bridge, a large number of foreigners patiently waited in line to release their krathongs into the Ping River. This year, krathongs made from corn for fish feed were sold for 100 Baht each. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Chiang Mai estimated that the festival might generate over 1 billion Baht in revenue.

The rental shops for traditional Thai costumes in Chiang Mai were bustling with activity, as Chinese tourists and locals flocked to rent outfits for the event. The demand was so high that some shops had to order additional costumes. The rental price for a costume was set at 500 Baht for a four-hour period. (TNA)



































