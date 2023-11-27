Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai historic rescue site opens for tours

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) is set to introduce guided tours to Chamber 3 of the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province. This section of the cave was the operations base for the notable rescue of the “Wild Boars” football team five years ago.

DNP Director-General Athapol Charoenchansa said the tours, which start on December 15, will allow groups of 10-12 visitors to traverse to Chamber 2 and Chamber 3, giving them a first-hand look at the challenges faced during the rescue.







The Tham Luang cave garnered global attention in 2018 when 12 young football players and their coach were trapped by floodwaters for 18 days. The department aims to offer adventure trekking experiences, illustrating the complex nature of the rescue operation, including the installation and transportation logistics involved.

Previously, Chamber 3, about two kilometers from the cave’s entrance, was exclusively accessible to researchers and experts. Officials expressed hope that the upcoming tours will showcase a significant part of Thailand’s history to the public while allowing visitors to appreciate the intricacies and efforts of the high-profile rescue mission. (NNT)



























