Loi Krathong, a festival celebrated on 27th November, gathers people all across Thailand in the evening. They come together at lakes, rivers, canals, and beaches to float krathong, which are banana leaf rafts adorned with flowers, incense, and candles. This act serves as a way to pay respect to the river goddess. (TAT)

