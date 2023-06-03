GPO develops cytisine to assist smoking cessation – a breakthrough to reduce treatment costs

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has introduced a locally developed drug called cytisine, derived from natural plant alkaloids, to assist individuals in quitting smoking. This breakthrough can potentially reduce treatment costs and save over 12 million baht in imported medications.

GPO Director Mingkwan Suphanpong highlighted the significance of this development considering the 9.9 million frequent smokers in Thailand aged 15 and above. Smoking-related diseases such as lung cancer, oesophageal cancer, emphysema, and heart disease pose significant health costs for the country.







Among the five prescribed drugs available in Thailand to aid smoking cessation, only nortriptyline and little ironweed are included in the National List of Essential Medicines. Human trials have demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of the GPO’s cytisine, which is currently undergoing approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Mingkwan noted that cytisine GPO will be a regulated drug exclusively available in hospitals. The availability of cytisine as an alternative to varenicline could substantially reduce the cost of smoking cessation programs. Furthermore, the GPO’s version of cytisine can potentially save up to 12 million baht annually by replacing imported medicines.







The GPO plans to distribute cytisine starting in January. The Department of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine recommends smokers initially try herbal medicines such as clove, little ironweed, and lime.

More information on herbal medication and its application can be found on the official Facebook page of the Department of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine or by contacting (02) 591-7007. (NNT)















