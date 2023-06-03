Thailand and Poland to continue to promote relations and cooperation in all aspects

At Government House, H.E. Mr. Waldemar Dubaniowski, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his completion of tenure. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:

The Prime Minister commended the Polish Ambassador for his role in reinforcing relations between Thailand and Poland in both political, parliamentary, trade and investment, education, and cultural aspects throughout his tenure. Thailand commits to continue to maintain close and cordial relations with Poland in all dimensions. The Polish Ambassador expressed honor to have been tenured in Thailand, and thanked the Thai Government and agencies for continuous support. The two countries have just celebrated the 50 th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022.







On economic cooperation, both parties were pleased with an increasing trade and investment value between the two countries which accounted for over USD1 billion in 2022. The Prime Minister congratulated an establishment of a Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) office in Thailand on occasion of the 50 th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The Polish Ambassador affirmed his commitment to continue promoting mutual trade and investment.

Other than the fact that Thailand has been a popular destination among Polish tourists, Muay Thai is also well liked among the Polish, as the sports is included in the European Games 2023, to be hosted by Poland in July. The Ambassador is also a vivid fan of Muay Thai and has attended Muay Thai matches in several occasions. On education cooperation, the Prime Minister commended Poland’s medical expertise, which attracts Thai students to further their study in the country’s medical schools. The Polish Ambassador emphasized Poland’s medical expertise and reasonable tuition fee for medical study, and would like to see more cooperation in this area between education institutions of the two countries.







On multilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister called for Poland’s support on Thailand’s bid to host the Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand for which the selection will take place in June 2023 in Paris. The Polish Ambassador agreed to bring the matter to the attention of Poland’s concerned agencies.

Both parties were also pleased with the cooperation in providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Thailand has offered humanitarian assistance to Ukraine though various channels including the Polish Red Cross, and helped out the Ukrainians in Thailand to extend their stay in the country, among others. The Polish Ambassador commended the Thai Government’s humanitarian assistance and expressed hope for peace to return soon.







Toward the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister stated that the Ambassador was always welcomed to Thailand as his second home. The Ambassador committed to continue promoting Thailand- Poland relations even after the end of his tenure here, and thanked the Thai Government once again for their support. (PRD)















