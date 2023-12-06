Loei’s Rai Tam Village Fund commended for excellence

Prime Minister’s Office Puangpet Chunlaiad led a visit to the Rai Tam Village Fund in Loei Province, praising its outstanding management and significant contributions to community service. The visit on December 4 highlighted the fund’s successes and the government’s commitment to supporting community-led initiatives.

Recognized as the Outstanding Village and Urban Community Fund of the Year 2023, the Rai Tam Village Fund is celebrated for its proficient management and accounting practices. Serving 250 members across 150 households, it sets a standard for other similar funds nationwide.







During her visit, Minister Puangpet, accompanied by local officials, evaluated the fund’s key initiatives, including groundwater drilling, community water systems, and property rentals, with a total investment of about 1.2 million baht.

While discussing government plans to lower expenses, increase earnings, and create more jobs for the village fund, Puangpet advised its members to consider utilizing their community’s unique organizational features. This aligns with the government’s Soft Power policy, designed to attract tourists and improve the local economy. (NNT)



























