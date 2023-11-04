Gov’t to debut optional bi-monthly salary payment for civil servants in December

The Thai government has announced a plan to start offering civil servants the option of receiving their salary in bi-monthly payments. The initiative aims to alleviate financial burdens for lower-ranking civil servants and to improve liquidity.

Karom Phonphonklang, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, revealed that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin endorsed a plan to disburse salaries for civil servants twice a month. The objective is to ease financial strain on lower-ranking civil servants and enhance financial liquidity. Adjustments to laws and the e-payroll system will be made by the Comptroller General’s Department to align with the initiative.







Civil servants can voluntarily opt for either a single monthly payment or two monthly payments. The option will be available for 230 governmental units currently in the e-payroll system managed by the Comptroller General’s Department. Agencies outside this system, such as local administrative organizations, will not be included in this scheme. Interested civil servants can submit their preference between the 1st and the 15th of next month.







For the two-payment option, the first installment will be disbursed on the 16th of each month. If the 16th falls on a holiday, payment will be shifted to the next working day. The second installment will be paid three working days before the end of the month. This system will be implemented from January 2024 for civil servants and from March 2024 for permanent employees. Pension recipients are not included in this scheme.

The new system will also adjust contributions to pension funds and other deductions. The Comptroller General’s Department will calculate these amounts. Debts such as student loans and bank loans will be deducted once a month as usual. (NNT)



























