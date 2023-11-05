Money lender shoots couple in targeted attack over debt dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – A money lender shot and seriously wounded a couple at their home in Thanyawan City Home, east Pattaya on November 3.

Initial reports stated that the armed suspect confronted the couple at the residence, trying to coerce them into their car. The couple resisted the suspect’s demands, resulting in the suspect firing multiple shots, causing severe injuries to both victims.







The victims were identified as Ms. Kunpat, 39, who sustained gunshot wounds to her left leg and head, and Mr. Rungtiwa, 39, who was shot in the abdomen, right thigh, and left leg. Fortunately, three children aged 4, 6, and 7, present during the shootings, managed to escape unharmed. During the chaos Kunpat managed to break free and run to the neighbours to get help. Rungtiwa managed to speed off in his car, but not before the gunman riddled it with 6 bullets.







The violent encounter is believed to be motivated by a significant sum of money, with further details anticipated as investigators continue their inquiry. Police are actively pursuing the suspect, who remains at large. Authorities issued a public warning, emphasizing the dangerous nature of the armed perpetrator and the potential threat to public safety. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any information relating to the incident. The situation is under close monitoring, and efforts to bring the suspect to justice are on-going.



























