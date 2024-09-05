Gov’t policy statement set on Sep 12–13

BANGKOK, Thailand – Wissuth Chaiyanarun, Pheu Thai Party list MP and Chair of the government’s whip committee, announced that the government’s policy statement to Parliament is scheduled for September 12 and 13. The total time allotted for discussion will not exceed 30 hours, although it may take less than that—possibly around a day and a half. A meeting between the three-party whips is set for September 9 to finalize the schedule, and no issues regarding time are anticipated.

Regarding the recent deliberations on the 2025 national budget bill (second reading), Wissuth said that cooperation from the opposition has been excellent, with no major objections or interruptions. He expressed confidence that the third reading would conclude smoothly.



Wissuth also addressed concerns about the voting behavior of some coalition party members, stating that while individual MPs have the freedom to vote according to their judgment, party consensus remains important. However, no strict oversight has been imposed. He added that there is a mutual understanding with the Democrat Party to vote in alignment, but acknowledged that some members may choose to vote differently.

When asked if Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra would need special protection or “bodyguards” during the policy statement, Wissuth dismissed the idea, explaining that the current political atmosphere is far less intense than in the past. He praised the new generation of MPs for their high levels of education and expertise, stating that there would be no need for special protection.







Wissuth also dismissed concerns about Paetongtarn being inexperienced in politics. He emphasized that she has grown up in a political household, gaining more exposure than many MPs. While she may not have served in Parliament before, she is well-versed in political matters. Wissuth expressed pride in her leadership and described her as capable, forward-thinking, and quick to address issues. At 38 years old, Paetongtarn is a dynamic and modern leader, bringing rapid change, which many have called for. Her direct communication with MPs allows for swift action without bureaucratic delays.

Wissuth stressed that there is no need for the Prime Minister to receive special training for her role. Paetongtarn has already developed close relationships with Pheu Thai Party members and holds frequent discussions with the party’s younger generation, ensuring she is well-prepared for her responsibilities. (TNA)





































