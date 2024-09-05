Paetongtarn assigns duties to six Deputy PMs

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra finalized the division of responsibilities among her six Deputy Prime Ministers on Sep 5.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, will oversee ministries related to national security, including the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).



Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, will supervise the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Public Health.

Pichai Chunhavijira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will handle economic ministries such as the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Finance, the Budget Bureau, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.







Prasert Chanthararuangthong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, will oversee social affairs, including the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Anutin Charnvirakul will be responsible for the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Ministry of Labor, and the Ministry of Education.

Peeraphan Salirathavibhaga will oversee the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Justice (excluding DSI), the Ministry of Industry, and the Office of the Council of State.

This division of roles is set to guide the administration’s management of key sectors under Paetongtarn’s leadership. (TNA)





































