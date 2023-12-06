PM affirms Govt’s commitment to optimize state budget for people’s best interest

At Natthaphong Grand Hotel, Nong Bua Lamphu province, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin stated about the National Soft Power Strategy Committee’s budget proposal of 5.164 billion Baht, as it has been said to be too high. He clarified that the budget proposal will have to be scrutinized, and affirmed the Government’s commitment on budget optimization to ensure utmost interest of the country and people.







When questioned whether the National Soft Power Strategy Committee would oversee both Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Prime Minister explained that the Committee’s work would involve several ministries. He also confirmed that the Committee would drive its work through the ministries and the cabinet. (PRD)



























