Gov’t hosts Grand Reception on occasion of His Majesty’s birthday anniversary

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presided over the Grand Reception in honor of His Majesty King Rama X on occasion of His Majesty’s birthday anniversary on July 28, 2023.

July 29, 2023, Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed that HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presided over the Grand Reception in honor of His Majesty King Rama X on occasion of His Majesty’s birthday anniversary on July 28, 2023, which was organized by the Government of Thailand at Santi Maitri Building, Government House.







At 1850hrs, the Prime Minister and spouse, Mrs. Naraporn Chan-o-cha, and Prime Miniter’s Secretary General Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, welcomed the arrival of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The royal guards of honor saluted, and a concert band played the royal anthem “Sansoen Phra Barami”. The Prime Minister’s spouse presented Her Royal Highness with the wrist garlands.

The Prime Minister, then, invited Her Royal Highnesses to Santi Maitree Building. A concert band played the royal anthem “Sansoen Phra Barami” before the Prime Minister humbly requested for the royal permission to extend his well wishes to His Majesty the King. He, then, led all participants to chant “Long Live the King” for three times.









Afterwards, Her Royal Highness watched a spectacle to celebrate His Majesty’s birthday anniversary.

The royal anthem “Sadudee Chom Racha (Hymn to the King) was played after the spectacle ended in honor of His Majesty King Rama X. The Prime Minister and spouse, and the Prime Miniter’s Secretary General, then, humbly accompanied HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to the royal motorcade for her return. The royal guards of honor saluted and the concert band played the royal anthem “Sansoen Phra Barami”.

On this occasion, the Government invited members of the royal family, the Privy Councilors, former prime ministers, cabinet members and spouses, presidents, vice presidents, and chiefs of organizations under the Constitution, members of the House of Representatives, senators, ministry permanent secretaries and equivalent levels of high ranking officials from the civil services, military, police, political government officials, Bangkok Governor and BMA executives, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, senior ambassadors, UN representatives, presidents of councils/associations/foundations (under the royal patronage), media and press, and private sector networks, to attend the Grand Reception. (PRD)































