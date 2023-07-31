Extra intercity buses added to accommodate travelers during long holidays

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek disclosed that the Transport Co., Ltd. has prepared extra buses to accommodate people’s travel during the long holiday period of July 28 – August 2, 2023 (6 days), as the number of bus passengers is expected to increase by 20% from normal operation day to an approx. number of 35,000 passengers per day or 3,500 trips. Bus operators will add 200 extra buses to provide services on various routes across the country.







In terms of safety measures, the Transport Co., Ltd. will ensure the followings: 1) bus checkup prior to operation; 2) speed control at not over 90km/h.; 3) two bus drivers for 4-hour routes and longer; 4) zero alcohol and drug test results for bus drivers; and 5) insurance coverage to all passengers. Further information may be acquired or reservation can be made 24/7 at the Transport Co., Ltd. call center: 1490.







At present, the Transport Co., Ltd. provides bus services in 68 routes across the country (Northeast and East: 26 routes, 56 trips; North: 18 routes, 60 trips; and South: 24 routes, 43 trips). The most crowded routes are Bangkok – Chiang Mai; Bangkok – Mae Sot; Bangkok – Nakhon Phanom; and Bangkok – Hat Yai. (PRD)





















