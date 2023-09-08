Gov’t digital money campaign in discussion, says PM

The government has set a target to launch the digital money campaign it promised during election campaigns, saying the fund will be available early next year.

The Thai government under the leadership of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is expected to roll out the digital money campaign in February 2024. The administration is now in talks with several sectors in regard to necessary steps and due diligence.







The Prime Minister yesterday met with Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who gave him suggestions on the country’s financial system and briefed him on the household debt situation.

The digital money campaign was heavily promoted by coalition leader Pheu Thai Party during the election campaign. Thai citizens at the age of 16 and over will be eligible to receive 10,000 baht in digital money, which can be used to purchase goods from sellers located within a 4-kilometer radius of their residences.







Pheu Thai Party said this campaign will provide a major boost to the sluggish economy, while accelerating the country’s digital infrastructure development. The government is scheduled to deliver its policies to the legislature next week. Mr. Srettha promised concrete outcomes under his administration.

The next Cabinet meeting will be taking place on 13 September. The topics of constitutional amendment and energy price reductions are among the issues to be discussed. (NNT)














