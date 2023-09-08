Thailand triumphs over China in thrilling five-set volleyball final, Nakhon Ratchasima

Thailand clinched victory in a thrilling five-set final against favored China at the Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima. Playing in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 5,000, Thailand secured their first championship win since 2013 with a final score of 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14.

Thai outside hitter Chatchu-On Moksri led all scorers with 23 points, while Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Thatdao Nuekjang added 22 and 16 points, respectively. China’s Wu Mingjie contributed 22 points.







In the first set, Thailand gained an early lead and held on to it with a powerful offensive display. China mounted a comeback in the second set, coming from behind to win it. The third set saw China’s height advantage and solid blocking giving them the lead, but Thailand rallied with a change in their lineup. The fourth set went to China, but Thailand regrouped in the fifth and final set, securing victory.







Thailand’s road to the final included an upset win over five-time champions Japan in the semifinals. China had remained undefeated throughout the tournament until their clash with Thailand.

China has won the Asian championship 13 times, while Thailand had previously secured the title in 2009 and 2013. Japan claimed the bronze medal with a dramatic 3-2 win against Vietnam in the third-place playoff match. (NNT)













