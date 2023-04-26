Update on evacuation of Thai citizens and students from Sudan

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek disclosed about the development in the Government’s effort to help Thai citizens in Sudan. Yesterday (April 24), concerned agencies met to update the situation. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 212 Thai citizens and 3 foreign spouses registered for repatriation. Arrangement was made for them to assemble at a safe spot for evacuation, but communication was very difficult due to the internet problem. So, authorities had to play it by the ear and finalized the number of evacuees on the spot.







In the afternoon of April 24, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, in collaboration with the Honorary Consulate in Khartoum, evacuated over 200 Thai citizens in Sudan by bus to a safe spot outside of the capital for later repatriation. Ministry of Foreign Affairs also liaised with the neighboring countries, i.e., Saudi Arabia and Egypt, to seek permission for air route of the Royal Thai Air Force aircraft via these countries. It is expected that the repatriation aircraft arrives at Don Muang International Airport on April 27 at around 2000hrs.

The Deputy Government Spokesperson also provided the latest update as of today morning (April 25). 212 Thai citizens and 3 foreign spouses have safely arrived in Port Sudan city, and will board a ship, provided by Saudi Arabian Government, to Jeddah for the repatriation by the Air Force aircraft, scheduled to leave from Thailand for Jeddah tonight.







With regard to overseas voting for the general election, the situation in Sudan falls under a section of the election law, which prescribes that in the case where the polling at any polling station could not be made because of the riot, flood, fire, or other force majeure, the Election Commission may fix a new polling day of such polling station twice. If the incidents continue to exist, polling may be cancelled, and overseas Thais who have registered for voting at such polling station shall not be considered as voters who do not vote and fail to inform poll authorities of their reasons.







The Government would like to assure that safety of the Thai citizens is utmost priority. All concerned agencies commit to work together to ensure that they will be well taken care of and safely repatriated. Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center has also come up with a plan to assist Muslim Thai students to return home in the Southern border provinces. Further information related to the Sudan situation and evacuation of Thai citizens and students can be acquired at emergency phone nos: 096-165-7120 / 096-352-0513 / 096-352-9015, or call the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo at +201 0194-01243 or e-mail: [email protected] (PRD)















