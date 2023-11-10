Gov’t acts on oil stockpiling complaints amid fuel shortage concerns

The government is addressing the recent complaints about the stockpiling of fuel, which reportedly led to shortages at numerous service stations across the nation.

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, has revealed that following reports of fuel hoarding which caused shortages at several fuel stations, the Ministry of Energy has been proactive in investigating these incidents to safeguard the rights of consumers.







The Deputy Spokesperson indicated that after the government implemented measures to alleviate the public’s energy costs by reducing excise tax rates on fuel by 1-2.50 baht per liter, significant pricing shifts raised suspicions of hoarding behaviors. In response, the Ministry of Labor examined various fuel stations to determine if the decreased fuel prices, which led to increased patronage and subsequent fuel exhaustion, were factual. The Ministry of Energy assures that the price reductions are subsidized by the state and do not affect the operators’ profits, hence they cannot refuse to sell.







She pointed out that before the announced fuel price cuts, particularly between November 4th and 6th, fuel usage had plummeted by over 60%. For instance, the daily consumption of Gasohol 95, usually at 17 million liters, dropped to approximately 7 million liters. Similarly, Gasohol 91 usage decreased from 6 million liters daily to about 2 million liters, with E20 and E85 also declining. The public, informed in advance about the Ministry of Energy’s policy to reduce gasoline prices, postponed refueling and switched from Gasohol 95 to 91, resulting in an inadequate supply of Gasohol 91 to meet demand.







Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicions, along with details of the service station names and locations, to the Department of Energy Business or the Energy Ministry’s Inspection Division. These reports will be coordinated with the Internal Trade Department, Ministry of Commerce, for factual verification. Service operators who refuse to sell while still having fuel in stock may face penalties of imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both. (NNT)



























