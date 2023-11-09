Thailand strengthens presence at ‘World Travel Market 2023’ in London

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) marks Thailand’s 42nd participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) with the launch of its new ‘Meaningful Relationship’ communication concept along with inspiring initiatives to strengthen its commitment towards sustainable tourism goals.

The Thailand Stand at the WTM 2023, on from 6-8 November at ExCel London, was honoured to have received a special visit from Princess Ubolratana, who also joined a ‘souvenir by the sea’ workshop on how to turn discarded fishing nets into a bag.







The Thailand Stand officially opened on 6 November by Minister of Tourism and Sports, Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, and TAT Governor, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, as well as TAT executives.

Ms. Thapanee said “Thailand’s presence at the WTM 2023 is focused on strengthening a meaningful relationship between Thailand, the Thai people, and tourists from around the world, as well as reiterating the kingdom’s ongoing direction towards more sustainable and responsible tourism.”









Featuring the ‘Meaningful Relationship’ and ‘Sustainable Tourism Goals’ approaches, the Thailand Stand is decorated with reused materials from previous trade events and new items that can be recycled. The design presents a nature feeling with wicker products to invoke the Thai way of life and photographs on display that portray Thailand’s meaningful relationship with tourists.







The Thai delegation includes 22 hotels and resorts and 12 DMCs, as well as Bangkok Airways, Thai Airways International, Thailand Privilege Card, and the Thai Ecotourism and Adventure Travel Association (TEATA). The TAT information counter promotes the ‘Meaningful Relationship’ concept and showcases sustainable tourism initiatives, including a DIY workshop on a keychain made of waste plastic bottle caps.

On the same day, the Amazing Thailand Press Conference places focus on TAT’s new ‘Meaningful Relationship’ communication concept and includes the Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 presentation

The TAT’s ‘Meaningful Relationship’ communication concept is also prominently presented through a London Bus wrapping. The Amazing Thailand Bus was prominently positioned in front of the ExCel Hall on 6-7 November.







The bus offers free hop on-hop off services with stops enroute at key attractions in London on 5 November and 8-12 November. Tourists will be offered 10-15% discount vouchers, which can be used at the Thai Square, Nipa, and Patara restaurants. Those sharing pictures of the Bus via social media with #AmazingThailand will get free Thai elephant pants. (TAT)

































