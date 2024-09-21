Governor launches ‘BMA Express Service’ at The Mall Life Store Bang Kapi for daily public convenience

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over the grand opening of the BMA Express Service on the 3rd floor of The Mall Life Store Bang Kapi on September 21. Joined by Napatsorn Phalaraveepong, Bangkok Council Member for Bang Kapi, and executives from The Mall Group, the launch aimed to improve accessibility to public services by bringing them into a popular shopping center.



The BMA Express Service is collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and The Mall Group to streamline public services and make them more accessible to residents. This service center offers various administrative services, such as issuing ID cards, certifying house registration documents, providing registration advice, and assisting with social welfare registration for the elderly and people with disabilities.







Operating from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM every day, including weekends and public holidays, the BMA Express Service aims to reduce travel time, provide quick access to public services, and alleviate overcrowding at district offices. The extended hours, particularly after 4:00 PM on weekdays, offer additional flexibility for people to access services outside of regular working hours.



















































