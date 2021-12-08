Government transactions no longer require copies of ID cards or house registration

Thais citizens are now permitted to conduct transactions at government agencies without needing to provide photocopies of their ID card and house registration, according to an announcement by the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) in the Royal Gazette.

The notice, signed by DOPA Director-General Thanakom Chongchira on September 30th, is part of efforts to support the nation’s transition to a digital government, as well as streamline procedures for citizens.







Those using power of attorney to conduct transactions should still produce a copy of the national ID of the person in question.

Government officials requiring copies of IDs or house registration must photocopy them themselves without charging users. (NNT)



























