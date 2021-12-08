Thai authorities say another lockdown is unlikely







The government insists that another COVID-19 lockdown is unlikely even after Thailand confirmed its first Omicron coronavirus infection, as officials try to calm fears among businesses that revenues could take another hit during the high season.



According to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the ongoing vaccination campaign must be ramped up to maintain high immunity levels among the populace in case of any large-scale Omicron outbreak.

Those who received their second vaccine doses in August are now encouraged to get their booster shoots.







Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated, stressing that they can prevent severe symptoms and death. He also noted that assessments by the World Health Organization and other experts suggest that while the Omicron variant may be more transmissible than other strains, its symptoms also seem to be far less severe.

The Ministry of Public Health also said the government has clarified to manufacturers that vaccines arriving in 2022 must be capable of fending off new coronavirus variants. Universal prevention measures will also be stepped up to mitigate any potential impact of the Omicron variant, which is projected to become the dominant global strain.

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai meanwhile said it was too soon to predict how the latest variant could impact next year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits and meetings, which will be hosted by Thailand.







According to the Department of Disease Control (DDC), all 17 people – mostly hotel staffers – who came into close contact with Thailand’s first Omicron case have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Omicron variant has now been detected in 54 countries, with 19 recording local infections but so far no fatalities. (NNT)



























