Government ready to work with new Bangkok governor

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon who is the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) said that his party would consider reasons behind its loss in the Bangkok gubernatorial and council elections on May 22.

Reporters sought his comments on PPRP’s victory of only two seats in the Bangkok Council and asked if the local election results would have any significance on the party’s opportunities in the next general election.



In response Gen Prawit said: “The Palang Pracharath Party will review its performance to find mistakes and must correct them. For the two Bangkok Council candidates of the party who won, I must congratulate them.”

He also congratulated Chadchart Sittipunt for winning the Bangkok gubernatorial election and assured that he would support the work of the new governor.

"We support the work of the new Bangkok governor, regardless of who he is," Gen Praweit said. (TNA)


































