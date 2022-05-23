Chadchart wins landslide victory: Bangkok governor election unofficial results

Independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt has won the Bangkok governor election by a record 1.3 million votes, according to the unofficial result announced by the Election Commission.

With 100% of the votes counted, Chadchart received 1,386,769 votes, ahead of Democrat Party’s Suchatvee Suwansawat, who received 254,723 votes.



Move Forward Party candidate Wiroj Lakhanaadisorn, was running third with 253,938.

Sunday’s election for Bangkok governor was held for the first time in nine years.

Chadchart was the transport minister under the Pheu Thai Party before then army chief Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led the coup. (TNA)

































