PTT inaugurates new solar power plant in Kamphaeng Phet

PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) recently inaugurated a new solar power plant in Kamphaeng Phet province as part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean energy.

According to PTTEP’s CEO Montri Rawanchaikul, the “Lan Saeng Arun” solar power plant in Lan Krabue district will provide energy to the company’s S1 petroleum production project. He stated that the 9.98-megawatt power plant will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from petroleum production by 13,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. The reduction number is equivalent to planting 1.3 million trees per year to offset these emissions.







The PTTEP CEO said the powerplant is the first in Thailand to generate renewable energy needed to produce PTT’s petroleum products. The plant has been operated by PTTEP’s subsidiary FutureTech Energy Ventures (FTEV) since July.

In addition to managing clean, renewable energy and the hydrogen industry, FTEV has invested in a large-scale hydrogen production project in the Sultanate of Oman to use solar and wind energy to manufacture ‘green’ hydrogen for PTTEP’s overseas operations. These projects serve to help the company accomplish its objective of becoming a clean energy-driven company and achieve the target of net zero emissions by the year 2050. (NNT)

























