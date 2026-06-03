Chiang Mai forum highlights Thai fashion soft power and cultural heritage

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – The Public Relations Department (PRD) successfully concluded the second day of its exhibition and academic forum, “Creative Design, Production, and Dissemination of Soft Power Fashion Communications Project” at Central Chiang Mai on June 2, 2026. The event aims to elevate Thai textiles and local wisdom through contemporary fashion and strengthen Thailand’s fashion soft power. A key highlight was the academic forum “Royal Thai Dress and Thai Wisdom: From Cultural Heritage to New Inspiration,” which attracted strong public interest. The discussion brought together 10 leading experts, academics, and fashion designers to exchange perspectives on preserving cultural heritage while adapting Thai textiles and traditional craftsmanship to modern fashion trends.







​Participants included representatives from the “Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanuk” initiative, prominent fashion brands such as THEATRE, WISHARAWISH, ISSUE, JANESUDA, and ARCHIVE026, as well as academics from Srinakharinwirot University and Thammasat University specializing in fashion, textiles, and creative industries. The forum highlighted opportunities to transform Thailand’s rich cultural assets into innovative fashion products and support the sustainable growth of Thai textile soft power in international markets. The exhibition remains open through June 3, 2026, at Central Chiang Mai, featuring Thai textile displays from 10 model communities that showcase local craftsmanship and cultural heritage across the region. (NNT)

















































