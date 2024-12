BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invites the public to apply for passports at their booth during the 2024 Red Cross Fair.

Dates: December 11–22, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Gate 2, Lumpini Park, Rama IV Road, Bangkok

Walk-in only, limited to 70 slots per day. Queue cards will be distributed starting at 12:00 PM daily. Don’t miss this convenient opportunity! (MFA)