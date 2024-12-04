Tomyum Kung – Thailand’s spicy soup earns UNESCO heritage status

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s iconic Tomyum Kung, a spicy shrimp soup, has been added to UNESCO’s prestigious list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Thai Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The decision, made at the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asuncion, Paraguay, recognizes the dish’s deep cultural significance and its role in Thai society.

Tomyum Kung is more than just a delicious meal. It reflects our way of life, our connection to nature, and our culinary heritage, said the minister.







The soup, known for its balance of sour, spicy, sweet, and salty flavors, is a staple in Thai cuisine and has gained worldwide popularity.

UNESCO’s recognition is expected to further boost Thailand’s culinary tourism.

The Thai government plans to leverage this achievement to promote Tomyum Kung as a key element of the country’s soft power and to stimulate economic growth. (TNA)















































