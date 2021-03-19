Germany, France, Italy and Spain to resume using Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The EU’s leading states are to restart their roll-out of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after Europe’s medicines regulator concluded it was “safe and effective”.



The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reviewed the jab after 13 EU states suspended use of the vaccine over fears of a link to blood clots.







It found the jab was “not associated” with a higher risk of clots.

Germany, France, Italy and Spain said they would resume using the jab.



It is up to individual EU states to decide whether and when to re-start vaccinations using the AstraZeneca vaccine. (NNT World)













